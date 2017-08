Dec 23 (Reuters) - Corona Patrimonial SOCIMI SA :

* Updates FY 2016 and 2017 outlook presented in MAB (Spanish alternative market) incorporation document

* Sees FY 2016 loss before tax of 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million), FY 2017 loss before tax of 5.0 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 17.1 million euros, FY 2017 revenue of 15.1 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2ikyWND

($1 = 0.9571 euros)