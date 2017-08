Dec 23 (Reuters) - Auga Group AB :

* Baltic Champs Group, UAB has acquired shares of Auga Group, AB under the option agreements

* Baltic Champs Group directly and indirectly acquired in total 68.5 million shares of Auga, constituting 36.57% of shares and votes Source text : bit.ly/2ikAmYt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)