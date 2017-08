Dec 23 (Reuters) - PVA Tepla AG :

* Chief financial officer Henning Doering asked supervisory board for his early resignation in order to face new challenges

* Supervisory board has approved this with effect from February 28, 2017. Until a new CFO will assume office position of CFO will be transferred to CEO Peter Abel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)