BRIEF-Cinedigm says entered into exchange agreement under which co issued 450,000 shares of class A common stock, warrants - SEC filing

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cinedigm Corp -

* Cinedigm - On Dec 22, co entered into exchange agreement pursuant to which co issued 450,000 shares of its class A common stock, warrants - SEC filing

* Cinedigm - Agreement to purchase 200,000 shares of common stock in exchange for $3.4 million principal amount of co's 5.5% convertible notes due 2035

* Cinedigm Corp- Warrants become exercisable six months after issuance, have a five-year term, an exercise price of $1.60 per share - SEC filing