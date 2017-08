Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gea Technologies Ltd -

* Signed a letter of intent to purchase all of shares of Intelliconn Communication Solutions Inc of Saskatoon

* Gea Technologies Ltd- Purchase price of $19 million

* Gea Technologies Ltd- Shares shall be purchased through exchange of 1 share of intelliconn for 5 shares of Gea