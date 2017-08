Dec 23 (Reuters) - Digitalglobe Inc

* On December 22, co established $1.275 billion senior secured term loan facility, $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility -SEC filing

* Facility being used with cash on hand to consummate tender offer to purchase any, all of $600 million total amount outstanding of 5.25% senior notes due 2021