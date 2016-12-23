BRIEF-Cardinal Health Inc says announces civil settlement with DOJ

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc -

* Cardinal Health Inc says announces civil settlement with DOJ

* Cardinal Health -Reached nationwide settlement with federal government, resolving outstanding civil penalty portion of co's 2012 administrative settlement with U.S. DEA

* Cardinal Health Inc - Under settlement, cardinal health has agreed to pay $44 million to Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve matter

* Cardinal Health Inc says DOJ, amongst others, agreed to take no further administrative or civil action on these and related matters