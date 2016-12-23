FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardinal Health Inc says announces civil settlement with DOJ
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 4:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Health Inc says announces civil settlement with DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc -

* Cardinal Health Inc says announces civil settlement with DOJ

* Cardinal Health -Reached nationwide settlement with federal government, resolving outstanding civil penalty portion of co's 2012 administrative settlement with U.S. DEA

* Cardinal Health Inc - Under settlement, cardinal health has agreed to pay $44 million to Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve matter

* Cardinal Health Inc says DOJ, amongst others, agreed to take no further administrative or civil action on these and related matters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

