8 months ago
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions to repay ORNANE 2011
December 23, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions to repay ORNANE 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions Sa

* In accordance with provisions established at issuance of the ORNANE 2011, decided to repay the nominal amount in cash, that is 388 million euros ($405.3 million) (another 62.7 million euros of bonds have been bought back out of the market)

* Decided to create 370,273 new shares equivalent to the difference between the conversion value and the nominal value of the ORNANE 2011 thus repaid in full

* These shares will carry immediate dividend rights Source text: bit.ly/2i2CDqD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

