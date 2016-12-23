BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions to repay ORNANE 2011

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions Sa

* In accordance with provisions established at issuance of the ORNANE 2011, decided to repay the nominal amount in cash, that is 388 million euros ($405.3 million) (another 62.7 million euros of bonds have been bought back out of the market)

* Decided to create 370,273 new shares equivalent to the difference between the conversion value and the nominal value of the ORNANE 2011 thus repaid in full

* These shares will carry immediate dividend rights