8 months ago
BRIEF-ABM Industries says California Supreme Court rendered decision in the Augustus case-SEC filing
December 23, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-ABM Industries says California Supreme Court rendered decision in the Augustus case-SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc -

* On Dec. 22, 2016, California Supreme Court rendered decision in consolidated cases of Augustus, Hall and Davis v. American Commercial Security Services

* ABM is considering filing a petition for rehearing with California Supreme Court, which would be due on January 6, 2017

* Has not taken a reserve for Augustus case and is currently assessing any change in light of decision of California Supreme Court

* California Supreme Court held on-call,on-duty rest breaks prohibited by California law,reversed court of appeal s judgment on issue Source text: (bit.ly/2ikOgJY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

