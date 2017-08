Dec 23 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc :

* On Dec. 19 co,LBA RIV-COMPANY entered into a purchase and sale agreement for purchase by company of four parcels of real estate

* Purchase price for property is $44.1 mln-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hkjv7W)