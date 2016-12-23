FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Array enters into loan, security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc :

* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan and security agreement providing for term loan in original principal amount of $15 million

* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan and security agreement providing for revolving line of credit of up to $5 million

* Array Biopharma Inc - loan agreement also provides for revolving line of credit of up to $5 million - SEC filing

* Array Biopharma -co requested issuance of letter of credit of $2.8 million to secure obligations under lease agreement for Boulder, Colorado facilities Source text: (bit.ly/2ilGf7L) Further company coverage:

