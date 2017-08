Dec 26 (Reuters) - Isiklar Enerji

* Decides to sell 9.78 percent of Usas Yatirimlar Holding to unit Isiklar Ambalaj Pazarlama at 8.3 million lira ($2.36 million) for debt obligation

* Company to hold 15.06 percent of Usas Yatirimlar Holding after the transaction Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.5115 liras)