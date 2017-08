Dec 26 (Reuters) -

* Toshiba is expected to report a roughly 100 billion yen ($854 million) extraordinary loss on its U.S. nuclear power operations - Nikkei

* The loss relates to Toshiba's subsidiary Westinghouse Electric's acquisition of an American nuclear power services business last year - Nikkei