FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-China Auto Electronics updates on compulsory acquisition by THB Auto Electronics
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 27, 2016 / 8:03 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China Auto Electronics updates on compulsory acquisition by THB Auto Electronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - China Auto Electronics Group Ltd

* On 20 dec, Stirling Coleman Capital announced offeror held, controlled or agreed to acquire an aggregate of 1.27 billion shares

* Offeror will exercise right of compulsory acquisition to acquire all shares held by co

* Refers to offer document dated 8 nov in relation to mandatory unconditional cash offer by Stirling Coleman Capital

* Cash offer in document dated 8 Nov was by offeror THB Auto Electronics Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.