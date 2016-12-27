FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asia Investment Finance Group says entered into subscription framework agreement
December 27, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Asia Investment Finance Group says entered into subscription framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Asia Investment Finance Group Ltd :

* Company and Citic Merchant entered into subscription framework agreement

* Citic Merchant intended to subscribe for convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$75 million.

* Net proceeds from subscription will be applied to establishment of joint venture company

* Total registered capital of JV is HK$150 million

* Joint venture company will be owned as to 51% by company and 49% by Citic Merchant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

