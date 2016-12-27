BRIEF-Asia Investment Finance Group says entered into subscription framework agreement

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Asia Investment Finance Group Ltd :
* Company and Citic Merchant entered into subscription framework agreement
* Citic Merchant intended to subscribe for convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HK$75 million.
* Net proceeds from subscription will be applied to establishment of joint venture company
* Total registered capital of JV is HK$150 million
* Joint venture company will be owned as to 51% by company and 49% by Citic Merchant