8 months ago
BRIEF-Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue
December 27, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Endologix Inc

* Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue

* Company expects temporary hold to be lifted for some sizes in near future

* AFX manufacturing issue is unrelated to manufacturing process for Nellix and Ovation, which continue to be available in approved markets

* Temporary hold on AFX is not related to any reported events from physicians

* "continue to see very good commercial clinical results with latest versions of AFX and AFX2"

