8 months ago
BRIEF-Ericsson selected by Airtel as sole supplier for 2G/3G/4G mobile network in Delhi circle
#Communications Equipment
December 27, 2016 / 6:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ericsson selected by Airtel as sole supplier for 2G/3G/4G mobile network in Delhi circle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsso

* Ericsson says Ericsson has been selected by Bharti Airtel, as sole supplier for its 2G /3G/4G mobile network in Delhi circle

* Ericsson says will deliver 3G/4G radio equipment and services for increased capacity as well as carry out the associated radio network expansion

* Ericsson says contract covers equipment, software and professional services for 3G / 4G across Delhi circle for a period of four years Source text - (Ericsson has been selected by Bharti Airtel, India's largest mobile services operator as sole supplier for its 2G /3G/4G mobile network in Delhi Circle. Ericsson will deliver state-of-art 3G/4G radio equipment and services for increased capacity as well as carry out the associated radio network expansion.) Further company coverage:

