BRIEF-Russia's VTB 11-month net profit up at RUB 45.5 billion

Dec 27 (Reuters) - VTB :

* 11-Month net profit 45.5 billion roubles ($746.93 million) versus 3.0 billion roubles year ago

* Says 11-month net interest income at 378.1 billion roubles, up 48.3 pct versus year ago

* Says 11-month total provision charges at 177.2 billion roubles, up 13.2 pct versus year ago

* NPL ratio was 6.8 pct of total gross loans at November 30, down 10 bps month-on-month and up 50 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 60.9162 roubles)