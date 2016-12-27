FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's VTB 11-month net profit up at RUB 45.5 billion
#Financials
December 27, 2016 / 7:09 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's VTB 11-month net profit up at RUB 45.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - VTB :

* 11-Month net profit 45.5 billion roubles ($746.93 million) versus 3.0 billion roubles year ago

* Says 11-month net interest income at 378.1 billion roubles, up 48.3 pct versus year ago

* Says 11-month total provision charges at 177.2 billion roubles, up 13.2 pct versus year ago

* NPL ratio was 6.8 pct of total gross loans at November 30, down 10 bps month-on-month and up 50 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.9162 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

