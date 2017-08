Dec 27 (Reuters) - EQT

* EQT Mid Market says acquires Adamo Telecom Iberia S.A

* Says Adamo's network covers over 100,000 households and is estimated to generate revenues of EUR 7.8 million 2016

* Says Adamo has offices in Barcelona and Madrid For the original story click here: bit.ly/2hj01f7 (Stockholm Newsroom)