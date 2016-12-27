BRIEF-BOC Aviation says unit entered into agreement with Airbus

Dec 27 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd :

* Unit has entered into agreement with Airbus on 27 December 2016

* Aggregate list price of Airbus Aircraft is approximately US$490 million

* Boc Aviation (Cayman) has agreed to purchase five A320-200 aircraft from Airbus

* Difference between actual price and list price of Airbus Aircraft will mainly affect depreciation of Airbus Aircraft in future operating costs of co

* Transaction will be funded through cash on hand, proceeds of loans or other borrowings by company