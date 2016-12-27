FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives Complete Response Letter
December 27, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives Complete Response Letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL indicated that armstrong should make further changes to label and packaging for Primatene Mist

* Amphastar Pharma - intend to continue to work with fda to address their concerns in CRL by middle of 2017 and bring Primatene Mist back to OTC market

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Primatene Mist

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Amphastar is evaluating content of letter and plans further discussions with FDA

* Amphastar Pharma - CRL indicated that armstrong should conduct another human factor validation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

