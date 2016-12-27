FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mimedx announces preliminary investigation findings
December 27, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mimedx announces preliminary investigation findings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc :

* Mimedx announces preliminary investigation findings

* Mimedx Group Inc- company does not anticipate any material effect on company's financial statements resulting from investigation findings

* Mimedx - committee advised board it has found no credible evidence to indicate that any changes to previously issued financial statements are necessary

* Mimedx Group - audit committee of board reported preliminary findings of investigation regarding allegations made by two former employees against co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

