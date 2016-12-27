BRIEF-Mimedx announces preliminary investigation findings

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc :
* Mimedx announces preliminary investigation findings
* Mimedx Group Inc- company does not anticipate any material effect on company's financial statements resulting from investigation findings
* Mimedx - committee advised board it has found no credible evidence to indicate that any changes to previously issued financial statements are necessary
* Mimedx Group - audit committee of board reported preliminary findings of investigation regarding allegations made by two former employees against co