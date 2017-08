Dec 27 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Partners LP :

* Golar LNG Partners LP - notice of charter end date

* Golar LNG Partners LP - charter end date will now be June 21, 2017

* Golar LNG Partners LP - received a notice of early termination of Golar spirit charter from Charterers Petrobras

* Golar LNG Partners LP - received a notice of early termination of Golar spirit charter from Charterers Petrobras

* Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing vessel for FSRU employment post June 2017.