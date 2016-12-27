FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Capnia and Essentialis announce merger to create rare disease Therapeutics company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 2:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Capnia and Essentialis announce merger to create rare disease Therapeutics company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Capnia Inc :

* Capnia and essentialis announce merger to create rare disease therapeutics company

* Capnia Inc - $8 million concurrent financing; sufficient to fund development plan through key value-creating milestones

* Capnia inc says combined company will be led by anish bhatnagar, md, Capnia's chief executive officer

* Capnia Inc says merger transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Capnia - funds from deal would be used to execute a planned Phase II/III clinical study evaluating efficacy and safety of DCCR for treatment of patients with pws

* Capnia Inc - also intends to evaluate alternatives for its portfolio of innovative pulmonary resuscitation solutions for neonatal market

* Capnia - Phase II/III clinical study Phase II/III clinical study evaluating efficacy and safety of dccr is expected to commence in second half of 2017

* Capnia Inc - enrollment in a Phase II/III clinical trial expected to begin in second half of 2017

* Capnia Inc - expects to issue shares of common stock at $0.96 per share to a syndicate comprised of current and new investors

* Capnia Inc - intends to evaluate alternatives for its legacy products and product candidates

* Capnia - board of directors of combined co is expected to consist of 9 directors, with 6 current capnia directors and 3 current essentialis directors

* Capnia Inc says David O'Toole, capnia's senior vice president and chief financial officer, will continue as CFO of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.