December 27, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-BankNordik cuts FY 2016 guidance on December insurance claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* Lowers FY 2016 guidance due to extraordinary insurance claims in December

* To lower group's 2016 guidance on profit before impairment charges net of reinsurance, non-recurring items, value adjustments, and tax to 165-180 million Danish crowns

* Says net impairment charges on loans for 2016 are still expected to be less than in 2015

* Says guidance is subject to uncertainty and its FY results will depend on final settling of insurance claims, net of reinsurance, economic conditions in general, including possible central bank monetary policy measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1145 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

