FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories says Court grants preliminary approval for settlement with City of Riviera Beach General Employees' Retirement System
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories says Court grants preliminary approval for settlement with City of Riviera Beach General Employees' Retirement System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc :

* Order granting preliminary approval to proposed settlement by plaintiff City of Riviera Beach General Employees' Retirement System

* Pursuant to Court's order, Court will hold hearing for settlement's final approval on March 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. - SEC filing

* Superior Court of California for County of Contra Costa issued order in action for , Case No. C-15-00140

* Order granting preliminary approval to proposed settlement by nominal defendant Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

* Court's preliminary approval to proposed settlement by defendants Norman Schwartz, Alice Schwartz, Louis Drapeau, Deborah Neff,Albert Hillman Source text: (bit.ly/2hL3CUn) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.