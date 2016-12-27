FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Encore Capital Group says entered into third amended, restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Encore Capital Group

* Encore Capital Group Inc - on December 20, 2016, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Third restated credit agreement provides for an increase in revolving credit facility from $742.6 million to $781.7 million

* Encore Capital Group Inc - amendment to agreement provides for increase in term loan facility from $158.8 million to $166.4 million

* Encore Capital Group - restated credit agreement still provides for accordion feature for co to increase senior secured credit facilities by $250.0 million

* Encore Capital Group Inc - including accordion feature, maximum amount that can be borrowed under restated credit agreement is approximately $1.2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2ibHPpE) Further company coverage:

