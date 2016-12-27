FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RSP Permian says issued $450 mln senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-RSP Permian says issued $450 mln senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Rsp Permian Inc

* On December 27, 2016, co issued $450.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing

* RSP Permian Inc- intends to use net proceeds to partially fund its proposed acquisition of Silver Hill E&P II, LLC - SEC filing

* RSP Permian - notes will mature on January 15, 2025, and interest is payable on the notes on each January 15 and July 15, commencing on July 15, 2017

* Co issued 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025 to Barclays Capital Inc, RBC Capital Markets LLC and other initial purchasers Source text: (bit.ly/2i4KVhb) Further company coverage:

