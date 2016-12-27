BRIEF-Seattle Genetics says entered tenth amendment to development and supply agreement with Abbvie Inc

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics - amendment extends term of supply agreement from August 22, 2021 through and including December 31, 2025

* Seattle Genetics - on Dec 26, co entered into tenth amendment to development and supply agreement dated February 23, 2004 between co and Abbvie Inc.

* Seattle Genetics Inc - in addition, company and Abbvie are parties to an antibody-drug conjugate collaboration agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hqZ5ZB) Further company coverage: