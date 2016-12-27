FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gevo Inc says entered private exchange with certain holders of 7.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc

* Gevo Inc - on December 20, 2016, co entered into private exchange with certain holders of its 7.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

* Gevo Inc - agreement to exchange an aggregate of $1.425 million of principal amount of 2022 notes for an aggregate of 5 million shares of its common stock

* Gevo Inc- upon completion, exchanges will reduce outstanding principal amount of 2022 notes to approximately $9.575 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hLkYQY) Further company coverage:

