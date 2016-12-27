FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Neogenomics Inc, some units and Neogenomics Laboratories enter credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Neogenomics Inc

* Neogenomics Inc - on December 22, 2016, Neogenomics Laboratories Inc and co and units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Neogenomics Inc - credit agreement provides incremental facility capacity of $50 million - SEC filing

* Neogenomics Inc says credit agreement provides for a $75 million revolving credit facility and a $75 million term loan facility

* Neogenomics Inc - any principal outstanding under revolving credit facility is due and payable on December 21, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2i53SR2) Further company coverage:

