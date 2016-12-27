BRIEF-Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties recognizing $486 million gain

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties recognizing $486 million gain

* Vornado Realty Trust - Vornado has no further obligations relating to Skyline Properties

* Vornado Realty Trust - in Q4 of 2016, Vornado will recognize a non-cash financial statement gain of approximately $486 million and no taxable income

* Vornado Realty Trust - due to final disposition, all assets, liabilities related to skyline properties will be removed from Vornado's balance sheet