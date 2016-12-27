FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-McClatchy to purchase group annuity contract from American United Life Insurance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-McClatchy to purchase group annuity contract from American United Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - McClatchy Co

* McClatchy Co - on Dec 20, co's retirement committee entered into an agreement to purchase a group annuity contract from American United Life Insurance Co

* McClatchy - plan purchased annuities,settled obligations for group of annuitants commencing with monthly payment to be made in Jan 2017 - SEC filing

* Co does not expect a material impact on co's pension expense as a result of the agreement

* Says agreement to transfer certain of its outstanding pension benefit obligations under McClatchy Company retirement plan

* McClatchy - estimated projected benefit obligation related to annuitants was $46 million, plan paid $49.5 million in cash, including related insurance premium Source text: (bit.ly/2ibFAml) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.