Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dongfang Modern Agriculture Holding Group Ltd

* Fy camellia fresh fruits harvest expected to be 30,428 tonnes, up 31% on 2015

* Sees current harvest season resulting in fy revenue surpassing last year's rmb934 million

* Says tangerines harvest expected at 147,780 tonnes for fy , up 4% on 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: