8 months ago
BRIEF-Amoeba's BIOMEBA registration for marketing on US territory is deferred
December 27, 2016 / 4:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amoeba's BIOMEBA registration for marketing on US territory is deferred

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Amoeba SA :

* Announces that BIOMEBA registration needed for marketing on US territory is deferred

* Registration dossier submitted to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has needed a complementary study resulting in company becoming required to re-file dossier

* Instruction time is estimated at 18 months, company considers that BIOMEBA may be registered in H2 of 2018

* Study has been positively completed and will match EPA request

* New application allows company to expand possible applications of BIOMEBA in USA, in non-food crop irrigation and aquaculture

* Company is exploring feasibility to charge services in USA within a research and development framework in cooling tower application from Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

