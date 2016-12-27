FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on legal proceedings
#Market News
December 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Redflex Holdings Ltd

* non-prosecution agreement

* U.S. Department of justice ends criminal inquiry into company's u.s. Subsidiary with non-prosecution agreement

* Redflex Americas today entered a non-prosecution agreement (npa) with u.s. Doj for a term of two (2) years

* agreement has been reached between u.s. Department of Justice and co's u.s. Unit, Redflex Traffic Systems, inc.

* no charges will be filed based, in part, on company's cooperation

* Redflex Americas has agreed to pay restitution to city of columbus, ohio in total amount of usd$100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

