8 months ago
BRIEF-PW Medtech says Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management signs equity transfer agreements
December 28, 2016 / 1:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PW Medtech says Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management signs equity transfer agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - PW Medtech Group Ltd

* Purchaser entered into equity transfer agreements, comprising walkman biomaterial transfer agreement, shenzhen bone transfer agreement and tianqiong investment transfer agreement, with units of co

* Deal in connection with transfer of all equity interests of walkman biomaterial held by pwm investment and health forward

* Purchaser is Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management LLP

* Deal for a total consideration of RMB450 million

* company expects to recognise a collective loss of approximately RMB40 million arising from transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

