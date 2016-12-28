BRIEF-PW Medtech says Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management signs equity transfer agreements

Dec 28 (Reuters) - PW Medtech Group Ltd
* Purchaser entered into equity transfer agreements, comprising walkman biomaterial transfer agreement, shenzhen bone transfer agreement and tianqiong investment transfer agreement, with units of co
* Deal in connection with transfer of all equity interests of walkman biomaterial held by pwm investment and health forward
* Purchaser is Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management LLP
* Deal for a total consideration of RMB450 million
* company expects to recognise a collective loss of approximately RMB40 million arising from transactions