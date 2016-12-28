FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding says unit enters loan assignment deed
December 28, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding says unit enters loan assignment deed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd

* Fmc Cayman agreed to allot and issue to Shinny Rise, Management Holdco a total of 8.4 million series a preferred shares and 1.6 million ordinary shares

* Unit Shinny Rise (as assignor), and Fmc Cayman (as assignee) entered into loan assignment deed

* Total consideration for allotment and issue of 4.4 million series a preferred shares by Fmc Cayman to Shinny Rise amounts to us$30 million

* Deed in relation to assignment to Fmc Cayman of loans owed by fmc hk with aggregate principal amount of approximately us$18.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

