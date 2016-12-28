FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NEX Group provides details on share consolidation
December 28, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NEX Group provides details on share consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc

* Confirmation of number of new Tullett Prebon shares and share consolidation ratio

* Total number of new Tullett Prebon shares representing about 56 percent of issued share capital of Tullett Prebon

* Newco reduction of capital is expected to be made effective on 29 December 2016

* Transaction update

* Total number of new Tullett Prebon shares to be issued by Tullett Prebon to holders of Newco ordinary shares will be 310,314,296

* Every 7 Newco ordinary shares of 10 pence each will be consolidated into 4 Newco ordinary share of 17.5 pence each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

