Dec 28 (Reuters) - 1NKEMIA IUCT Group S.A. :

* Its unit IUCT Empren s.l. has invested 100,000 euros in the clean-tech company Arkyne Technologies s.l. , reaching a stake of 4 percent

* Investment made through IUCT Empren's Fondo de Capital Conocimiento (FCC) Source text: bit.ly/2iCVPbk

