8 months ago
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra regroups businesses under auto, farm equipment, agri sectors
December 28, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra regroups businesses under auto, farm equipment, agri sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd :

* Says announced a restructuring of businesses under Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M Ltd

* Says Rajan Wadhera appointed president, automotive sector, following Pravin Shah's retirement

* Says regroups businesses under 3 sectors, automotive, farm equipment and newly formed agriculture sectors

* Says subsequent to the restructuring announcement, the respective business heads have also been re-designated

* Says Mahindra trucks and buses and the construction equipment businesses will now be an integral part of the automotive sector

* Says company formed a new sector, the agriculture sector

* All changes will be effective April 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2igadcN Further company coverage:

