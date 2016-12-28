FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says no proposal as in news article been placed for approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Piramal Enterprises Ltd says clarifies on news item "Piramal, Dalmias in race for electrosteel"

* Piramal Enterprises Ltd -no such proposal as referred to in captioned news article been placed for board approval

* Piramal Enterprises Ltd says no proposals as captioned in the news has been placed for approval of board

* Piramal Enterprises Ltd says not aware of any information which may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip of co Source text - (bit.ly/2hsiWaD) Further company coverage:

