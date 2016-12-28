BRIEF-China Jishan Holdings updates on conditional share transfer agreement

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Jishan Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into a conditional share transfer agreement with Shanghai Jintumu Real Estate Co., Ltd.

* Entire equity interest in target held by Jishan P&D will be disposed to purchaser for a consideration of RMB 785.8 million

* Expects to receive an estimated gains on proposed disposal (before tax) of approximately RMB 288.0 million

* Intends to utilise net proceeds from proposed disposal for repayment of bank borrowings