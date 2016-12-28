FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Global says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 9:48 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Global says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pioneer Global Group Ltd :

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On thursday, Dec 29

* Purchaser being Famous Spirit and vendor being Pine International Limited

* Deal for consideration of approximately HK$760.0 million.

* Shall record total fair value increase and capital gain of about HK$470.2 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

