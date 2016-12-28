BRIEF-Pioneer Global says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pioneer Global Group Ltd :

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On thursday, Dec 29

* Purchaser being Famous Spirit and vendor being Pine International Limited

* Deal for consideration of approximately HK$760.0 million.

* Shall record total fair value increase and capital gain of about HK$470.2 million from disposal