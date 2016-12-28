FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Southwest Gas Corp announces holding company structure
December 28, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Gas Corp announces holding company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Corp

* Announces holding company structure

* Approval by its board of directors to implement previously proposed holding company structure, effective January 1, 2017

* No material operational or financial impacts are expected.

* Southwest Gas Corp's shareholders will automatically become shareholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, on a one-for-one basis

* "Reorganization is designed to provide further separation between Southwest's regulated and unregulated businesses"

* Holding company will be named Southwest Gas Holdings, and will be traded on New York Stock Exchange under same ticker symbol, SWX

* Southwest Gas Corporation, Centuri Construction Group,their respective subsidiaries, will become subsidiaries of Southwest Gas Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

