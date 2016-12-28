BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group approved retirement OF Zhang Hong as president

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Reinsurance Group Corp

* Approved resolution on nomination of He Chunlei as executive director candidate

* He Chunlei is appointed as executive vice president of company on 28 december 2016, to assume role of president

* Approved on Zhang Hong's ceasing to serve as executive director

* Zhang hong ceasing to be president of company

* Approved resolution on Wang Yonggang's ceasing to be chairman of board of supervisors and supervisor of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: