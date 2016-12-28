BRIEF-CF Industries announces completion of Port Neal capacity expansion project

Dec 28 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc -

* CF Industries announces completion of Port Neal, Iowa, capacity expansion project

* Total annual gross ammonia capacity at Port Neal is now 1.2 million tons, up from 380,000 tons previously

* Ammonia plant, which began production in late November, has operated at about its nameplate capacity of 2,425 tons per day

* Total annual urea capacity at Port Neal is now 1.4 million tons, up from 50,000 tons previously