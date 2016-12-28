BRIEF-L & A International updates on legal proceedings

Dec 28 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd
* Received a writ of summons filed by Kim Sungho as plaintiff against Gram Capital, Wong Chiu Po, Mai Chi Ming, Chan Ming Sun Jonathan and Co
* Pursuant to claims generally indorsed on writ, plaintiff sought, inter alia, for a declaration against defendants
* Declaration that defendants have conspired to assist owners of company to commit offences
* Plaintiff sought an order against Gram Capital that Gram Capital to immediately resign as independent financial adviser to co