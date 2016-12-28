BRIEF-Oriental Group says court ordered co to be placed under interim judicial management

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oriental Group Ltd

* Refers to company's announcements in relation to application by creditor to place company under judicial management

* Refers to co's announcements in relation to service of summons against co by Aseanzon and Dingji Investments

* Court will give its decision on interim judicial manager to be appointed on 6 january 2017

* Court has ordered that company be placed under interim judicial management

* Court has granted an injunction that co does remove tan song kwang, koh choon kong and lim kok hui as directors