Dec 28 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Pays back supplementary capital bonds

* To fully pay both privately placed fixed/variable supplementary capital bond (2006) of 150,000,000 euros ($155.88 million) and privately placed fixed/variable supplementary capital bond (2007) of 100,000,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9623 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)